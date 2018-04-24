Gagner collected 21 assists and scored 10 goals in 74 games during the 2017-18 season, while skating in the top six and averaging 15:06 of ice time.

Although Gagner wasn't able to come close to his 50-point outburst with Columbus last season, he continued to prove he's reliable to produce around the .5 points-per-game clip. The 28-year-old also rifled off 164 shots on goal, which was third most among Vancouver forwards, and was a steady contributor on the first power-play unit, averaging 2:01 per game, which accounted for 11 of his 31 points. Gagner will return to Vancouver on the second of his three year deal, and should once again slot into the top six with the retirements of Daniel and Henrik Sedin.