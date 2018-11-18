Canucks' Sam Gagner: Recalled by Vancouver
Gagner was recalled from AHL Toronto on Sunday.
The 29-year-old journeyman has yet to appear in an NHL contest this season after a disappointing 31-point effort in the 2017-18 campaign. Vancouver is littered with injuries in its forward group, so Gagner might slot into the lineup at some point following his call-up.
