Gagner netted a power-play goal and fired three shots on goal in Saturday's shootout loss to the Maple Leafs.

Gagner found twine in regulation and showed off his silky mitts in the shootout, but it wasn't enough for a free-falling Canucks' squad. The second-line center is going through a productive stretch, managing four goals and eight points in his last nine games. He's worth a look in some deep leagues right now due to his power-play time and 19 points on the season. Keep in mind, however, Gagner can be streaky and could cool off at any moment.