Canucks' Sam Gagner: Sent to AHL Toronto
The Canucks loaned Gagner to AHL Toronto on Tuesday.
Vancouver will retain Gagner's rights in case they'd like to recall him again later this season, but they've assigned him to AHL Toronto rather than AHL Utica in order to allow him to be closer to his family while playing in the bus league. The 29-year-old forward has tallied one goal and three points in seven appearances with the Canucks this season.
