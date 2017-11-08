Gagner netted a power-play goal in Tuesday's win over the Flames.

Gagner has been manning the point on the first power-play unit and it paid off Tuesday. The third-line winger has put up five points in his first 15 games with Vancouver and has been looking dangerous of late. He won't rack up a ton of points overall, but Gagner's power-play gig and offensive talent make him a valuable fantasy asset in some formats.