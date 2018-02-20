Gagner (ankle) will not return to the lineup for Tuesday evening's contest against the Avalanche.

Gagner will miss a seventh consecutive game after spraining his ankle on Feb. 6, but his return appears to be imminent now that he has returned to practice. Look for the 28-year-old to possibly make a return over the weekend, but until then, Nic Dowd will likely continue to maintain a place in the Canucks' lineup.