Lafferty notched an assist and four hits in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Oilers.

Lafferty set up a Dakota Joshua goal in the third period as the Canucks' fourth line made a late contribution. While he began the season in a bottom-six role on paper, Lafferty saw 18:00 of ice time Wednesday. The 28-year-old is versatile and talented enough to move up the lineup, but the Canucks' high-end depth may limit his chances to do so. He produced 27 points in 70 outings between Chicago and Toronto last season.