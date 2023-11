Lafferty picked up an assist during Thursday's loss to Calgary.

The assist snapped a four-game point drought for Lafferty, who had a spell of four points in the four games prior. Lafferty is enjoying a productive start to his Canucks tenure, giving the forward some fantasy value in deeper leagues. In 17 games he has seven points, 20 shots, 20 PIM, 22 hits, and a plus-8 rating.