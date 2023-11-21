Lafferty scored a shorthanded goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Lafferty's tally just beat the second-period buzzer, and it stood as the game-winner for the Canucks. The 28-year-old forward has mustered just two assists during his eight-game goal drought. Lafferty has been confined to a bottom-six role and penalty-killing duties this season, but he's produced eight points, 22 shots on net, 24 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 19 contests while playing with one of the league's best offenses.