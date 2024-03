Lafferty logged an assist, three hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

Lafferty snapped a 10-game point drought when he assisted on the second of Nikita Zadorov's two goals in the game. The 29-year-old Lafferty has been all over the Canucks' lineup this season, but his recent lack of offense has kept him in a bottom-six role. He's at 22 points, 69 shots on net, 143 hits, 32 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 67 appearances.