Lafferty scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 10-1 win over the Sharks.

Lafferty is warming up again with three points over his last two games. This was the forward's first multi-point effort of the season. The 28-year-old has three goals, two assists, 14 shots on net, 13 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 10 appearances. He's been steady in a bottom-six role, and he could chip in enough offense to draw interest in deep fantasy formats.