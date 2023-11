Lafferty posted an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Lafferty has a goal and two helpers over his last four contests. The 28-year-old continues to fill in at center instead of wing with Pius Suter (undisclosed) unavailable. Lafferty is up to nine points, 22 shots on net, 26 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 20 contests overall. He's chipping in enough offense to be of intrigue in deep fantasy formats despite being firmly in a bottom-six role.