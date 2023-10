Lafferty scored a goal and added two hits in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Lafferty tallied at 2:56 of the third period, and his goal stood as the game-winner. The 28-year-old forward was traded to the Canucks just before the start of the season, and he's fit right in so far with a goal and an assist through two contests. He's also produced two shots on goal, six hits and a plus-2 rating in a bottom-six role.