Lafferty scored a goal and added two hits in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Sharks.

Lafferty snapped a six-game point drought with his goal. He started the month on the top line, but Lafferty's slump has seen him slip back to the bottom six now. The 28-year-old is up to nine goals, 16 points, 39 shots on net, 50 hits, 21 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-14 rating over 35 appearances. He's still got a good chance to set career highs across the board, and he's a DFS option for games when he's in the top six.