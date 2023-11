Lafferty posted an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.

Lafferty helped out linemate Nils Hoglander on a second-period goal. The assist was Lafferty's fourth point over the last four games as he continues to make an impact from a bottom-six role. He's up to three goals, six points, 17 shots on net, 14 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-8 rating over 12 contests.