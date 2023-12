Lafferty scored a goal, dished an assist, added two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

Lafferty seems to adjust well when moved into a top-line role. His last three points -- over a span of five games -- have come when he's playing alongside Elias Pettersson. Lafferty has been solid this season with six tallies, six assists, 30 shots on net, 31 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-13 rating through 25 outings, though he's mostly been in a bottom-six role.