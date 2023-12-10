Lafferty scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, levied three hits, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Lafferty did a little bit of everything except take a penalty in this contest. The 28-year-old opened the scoring in the first period and assisted on an Ilya Mikheyev tally in the second. Lafferty has five points over the last four games since moving up to the top line. For the season, the 28-year-old has 15 points, 36 shots on net, 43 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-15 rating over 28 contests. Fantasy managers may want to stream the winger while he's being featured more prominently, though his newfound usage hasn't included much extra power-play time.