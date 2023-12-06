Lafferty scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Devils.

Lafferty scored for the second game in a row since he joined the top line. He also saw 16:14 of ice time Tuesday, his third-highest mark of the season. The 28-year-old has done everything right in his first year with the Canucks, posting seven goals, six assists, a plus-12 rating, 33 shots on net, 34 hits and 22 PIM over 26 appearances. He'll have some short-term fantasy appeal as long as he's alongside Elias Pettersson at even strength.