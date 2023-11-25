Lafferty scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Lafferty was listed on the Canucks' first line Friday, replacing Andrei Kuzmenko, who sat as a healthy scratch. The 28-year-old Lafferty was able to cash in on the promotion with a third-period tally to give Vancouver a 3-1 lead. Lafferty has a point in four of his last five games, and he's up to five tallies, 10 points, 25 shots on net, 26 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 21 contests. He plays a strong enough two-way game to work anywhere in the lineup, and it'll also earn him plenty of trust with head coach Rick Tocchet.