Lafferty scored the only goal in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Sabres.

The 28-year-old had a point shot hit him early in the second period while he was parked in front of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, and Lafferty was able to sweep the loose puck into the net after it fell at his feet. That proved to be all the offense Thatcher Demko would need. Lafferty's bottom-six role doesn't afford him much of a fantasy ceiling, but he's still on pace for a career-best season with 10 goals and 19 points in 43 games -- although that goal-scoring pace is buoyed by 21.7 percent shooting that likely isn't sustainable.