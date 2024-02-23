Lafferty scored a goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.

The puck didn't take a very direct route in, bouncing off a Kraken defenseman and Lafferty following Pius Suter's shot. The tally was Lafferty's first since Jan. 13, a span of 12 games in which he logged just a single assist. The 28-year-old spent some time in the top six early in the year, but with the Canucks loading up for the playoffs, he's likely to remain on the fourth line when he plays going forward. Lafferty has 11 goals, 21 points, 54 shots on net, 106 hits and a plus-13 rating through 56 appearances.