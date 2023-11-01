Lafferty scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Lafferty got a piece of a Quinn Hughes shot to put the Canucks ahead 1-0 at 13:45 of the first period. Lafferty opened the year with a point in each of his first two games before coming up empty in six straight contests prior to Tuesday. The 28-year-old won't put up huge numbers, but he's steady enough in all zones to maintain a bottom-six job. He's produced three points, 11 shots on net, 13 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-3 rating through nine appearances this season.