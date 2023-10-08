Lafferty was dealt to the Canucks on Sunday in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

It was previously reported that Lafferty's roster spot was in jeopardy with the Maple Leafs after he was acquired at the deadline last year, and he'll now head to Vancouver. The 28-year-old Lafferty will likely get a chance in a bottom-six role with the Canucks after he tallied 12 goals and 27 points across 70 games last season.