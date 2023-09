Mynio signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Vancouver on Sunday.

Mynio notched five goals and 31 points in 68 games with WHL Seattle last season. The Canucks selected the 18-year-old blueliner in the third round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. Mynio is slated to return to the Thunderbirds for another season of junior-level hockey in 2023-24.