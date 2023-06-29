Mynio was selected 89th overall by the Canucks in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

The No. 62 ranked skater by North American Central Scouting, Mynio wasn't expected to go anywhere near this high. He was a top-four defender (31P in 68GP) for a WHL Seattle team which won the WHL Championship before falling to Quebec in the Memorial Cup final, Mynio is serviceable in all areas but doesn't have the only single elite skill to fall back upon in the event of trouble. The Canucks obviously saw something in his game they liked to pull the trigger this high.