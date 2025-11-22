Mynio posted three assists in AHL Abbotsford's 5-3 loss to San Jose on Friday.

Mynio spent all of 2024-25 in the WHL, racking up 14 goals and 45 points over 49 appearances between Seattle and Calgary. He's off to a positive start in the AHL with nine points over 17 games, though he also has a minus-8 rating for a team that's been brutally outmatched due to the Canucks' injuries at the NHL level. Mynio was never an elite scorer from the blue line in the junior ranks, and it's unclear if he'll have enough scoring pop to make an impact as a professional.