Dries scored a shorthanded goal on two shots in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Dries' tally came in the final minute of the game. The 28-year-old has three goals and 20 shots over his last 12 appearances. He's up to a career-high 11 goals with five helpers, 81 shots on net, 64 hits and a minus-8 rating. His tally Thursday was his second career shorthanded goal, the other one coming back in 2018-19 with the Avalanche.