Canucks' Sheldon Dries: Called up by Vancouver
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 10, 2022
at
2:29 pm ET
•
1 min read
Dries was summoned to the Canucks on Thursday.
Dries has a goal and four points in two AHL games this season. He's also registered an assist in four contests with Vancouver while averaging 10:47 of ice time. The Canucks will probably use him in a bottom-six capacity.
