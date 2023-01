Dries scored a goal on two shots and added five PIM in Tuesdays' 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Dries ended his four-game point drought with a third-period tally. He's scored three times over his last nine appearances. The 28-year-old forward is up to six goals, four helpers, 46 shots on net, 34 hits, 15 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 28 contests, primarily playing in a bottom-six role.