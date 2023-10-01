Dries was placed on waivers Sunday for the purpose of assignment to AHL Abbotsford.

Dries tallied career highs in goals (11) and points (17) in 63 games last year, but it appears he'll open the 2023-24 season with AHL Abottsford if he clears waivers. Dries figures to be one of the first men up should Vancouver need additional forward depth this year.