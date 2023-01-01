Dries scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

Dries has enjoyed playing against Calgary this year -- two of his four goals on the campaign have come against the Canucks' division rivals. He got the Canucks on the board by batting in a loose puck in the second period. The 28-year-old has eight points, 35 shots on net, 21 hits and a minus-7 rating through 20 contests, but he's still among the mix of bottom-six players that could serve as healthy scratches from time to time.