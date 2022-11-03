site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Canucks' Sheldon Dries: Promoted to top level
By
RotoWire Staff
Dries was recalled by the Canucks on Thursday.
At this point it isn't clear if Dries will be in the lineup for Thursday's game against Anaheim. He's picked up one helper through two top-level appearances this season.
