Dries scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Dries opened the scoring just 2:46 into the game on a feed from Oliver Ekman-Larsson. This was Dries' seventh straight appearance, and he's picked up three points and 13 shots on net in that span. The 28-year-old will likely finish the campaign in a fourth-line role.