Dries scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Flames.

Dries provided a quick response to Trevor Lewis' go-ahead goal for the Flames in the second period. The tally was Dries' first since Nov. 23, and he'd been a healthy scratch in the previous two contests. The 28-year-old forward is up to three goals, seven points, 29 shots, eight PIM, 15 hits and a minus-6 rating through 16 contests. He saw third-line usage Wednesday, but his spot in the lineup is far from guaranteed.