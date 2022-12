Dries recorded an assist and three hits in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Panthers.

Dries helped out on a Dakota Joshua goal in the second period. The helper snapped a three-game dry spell for Dries, who now has two goals and four assists through 13 contests. The 28-year-old forward has added 23 shots on net, 12 hits and a minus-7 rating. He's not setting himself apart on offense, but he's been able to lock down what looks like steady playing time for the first time since his rookie year in 2018-19.