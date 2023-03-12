Dries scored a goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

Dries is hardly a consistent scorer, but he's put up four goals and an assist over his last 12 outings. His tally Saturday was his 10th of the year, doubling up the five he had in the first four years of his career. He's at 15 points, 69 shots on net, 61 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 46 contests overall.