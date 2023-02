Dries scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 6-1 loss to the Red Wings.

Dries ended a six-game point drought with his second-period tally. The 28-year-old continues to enjoy his best season at the NHL level with seven goals, four helpers, 53 shots on net, 40 hits, 15 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 35 appearances. He's still not productive enough across the board to be of much help to fantasy managers.