Dries scored a goal on his lone shot in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars.

Dries gave Vancouver a 2-1 lead with his power-play marker in the first period. It's the ninth goal of the season for Dries and the fourth on the man advantage. The 28-year-old forward has 14 points, a career high, through 41 games this season. He could see his role increased if Vancouver continues to offload from their top six before Friday's trade deadline.