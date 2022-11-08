site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Canucks' Sheldon Dries: Sent to minors
Dries was sent to the AHL on Tuesday.
Dries demotion corresponds with the Canucks activating Brock Boeser (hand) off the injured reserve list. Dries has an assist in four contests with Vancouver this season.
