Dries notched a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Kraken.

Dries set up the second of Ilya Mikheyev's two goals in the contest. This was Dries' second career power-play point after he scored with the man advantage last year. The 28-year-old could be at risk of losing his place in the lineup with the addition of Jack Studnicka from the Bruins in a trade that was made just before the start of Thursday's game. This was Dries' season debut at the NHL level.