Dries agreed to terms on a two-year, two-way contract with Vancouver on Monday.

Dries played in just 11 games for Vancouver this season in which he generated two goals, one assist and nine hits while averaging 10:18 of ice time. The 28-year-old center will likely continue to split his time between the NHL and AHL despite a strong campaign in the minors. With Abbotsford, the Michigan native racked up 62 points in 54 contests and will no doubt be hoping to earn a place on the Opening Night roster.