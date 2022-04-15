Dries scored a power-play goal on four shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Coyotes.

His first-period tally was the game-winner, and it was also Dries' first goal and point at the NHL level since the 2018-19 campaign. The 27-year-old has added five shots on net, four blocked shots and three hits in four appearances this season. He's expected to play bottom-six minutes for as long as he's in the lineup, so fantasy managers won't need to track his production closely.