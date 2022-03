Rempal was sent down to AHL Abbotsford on Wednesday.

Rempal has appeared in one game for the Canucks this season, and he's still searching for his first NHL point in 10 total games since 2018-19. Despite his lack of offensive contribution at the top level, the 26-year-old has been on fire in Abbotsford this year, ringing up 48 points in 41 games.