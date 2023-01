Martin allowed five goals on 36 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Penguins.

Vancouver jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, but Martin would concede five straight goals to Pittsburgh in a 5-4 loss. The 27-year-old netminder has struggled recently, dropping four consecutive starts while allowing 16 goals in that span. The 27-year-old netminder falls to 11-9-1 with a .880 save percentage. Martin's days as a starter could be numbered with Thatcher Demko (lower body) moving closer to a return.