Martin gave up three goals on 38 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Flames.

Martin put in a steady effort, though the Canucks were unable to protect an early 2-0 lead. The 27-year-old was perfect in the shootout, aided by two of the Flames' three shooters missing the net. Martin improved to 9-3-1 with a 3.40 GAA and an .894 save percentage through 15 appearances this season. The Canucks' next game is at home versus the Jets on Saturday.