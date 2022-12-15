Martin gave up three goals on 38 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Flames.
Martin put in a steady effort, though the Canucks were unable to protect an early 2-0 lead. The 27-year-old was perfect in the shootout, aided by two of the Flames' three shooters missing the net. Martin improved to 9-3-1 with a 3.40 GAA and an .894 save percentage through 15 appearances this season. The Canucks' next game is at home versus the Jets on Saturday.
