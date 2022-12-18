Martin allowed five goals on 27 shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Jets.

The Canucks' offense was pretty lifeless in this game, and Martin's goaltending didn't keep it close. The 27-year-old has given up 20 goals in his last five outings, though he's salvaged a 2-2-0 record in that span. He's at 9-4-1 with a 3.50 GAA and an .889 save percentage in 16 contests overall. Martin's still the starter with Thatcher Demko (lower body) likely sidelined until mid-January. It wouldn't be surprising to see Collin Delia snag a start some time before the holiday break, if for no other reason than to give Martin a breather -- he's started seven straight games.