Martin stopped 33 of 35 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.

Martin gave up a pair of goals late in the second period, but the Canucks bounced back for the win in overtime. The 26-year-old is now 3-0-2 with nine goals allowed in his five appearances this season. The strong play he's provided in a small sample earned him a two-year contract extension which presumably puts him in line to be backup to Thatcher Demko next season.