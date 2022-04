Martin allowed two goals on 32 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Both of the goals Martin allowed came in the second period, but the Canucks were able to fend off the push. The 26-year-old netminder has gone 2-0-2 with just seven goals allowed in his four NHL appearances this season. With Thatcher Demko (undisclosed) sidelined and Jaroslav Halak (hand) done for the season, Martin could start one or both of the Canucks' last two contests.