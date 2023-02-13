Martin was placed on waivers Monday for the purpose of reassignment.
Assuming he clears, Martin will likely be sent down to the minors Tuesday after serving as the backup for Monday's clash with Detroit. Given the decision to reassign Martin, the team appears set to get Thatcher Demko (lower body) back in the lineup against the Rangers on Wednesday, though not officially confirmed by the club.
