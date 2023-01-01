Martin stopped 27 of 30 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

Martin and the Canucks' defense had a rough second period, allowing all three goals in a span of 12:56. The Canucks pushed back with goals by Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson, but they couldn't conjure an equalizer. Martin closed out December with a 5-4-0 record through 11 appearances, and he's now at 11-6-1 with a 3.55 GAA and an .886 save percentage through 20 appearances. The Canucks begin January by hosting the Islanders on Tuesday.